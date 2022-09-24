Florida deputy rescues dog thrown off bridge in plastic container

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dog was rescued and has found a home after being thrown off a bridge in a plastic container in Florida.

A woman walking her dog on Wednesday alerted officials about a dog she found that was tossed off a bridge and curled up inside the tote.

She had flagged down an Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The deputy was able to rescue the pooch after about 30 minutes of crawling through brush on her hands and knees and scaling a 15-foot wall, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. The dog was then turned over to an officer from Orange County Animal Services who also responded to the call.

The dog, a 4-year-old female the deputy named Daisy, was discovered a short drive from the animal shelter, Animal Services wrote on Facebook.

“There are literally hundreds of private rescues that would be willing to take in a sweet and gentle dog for foster or adoption. And yet someone chose instead to commit this act of cruelty,” the agency wrote.

Daisy was somehow unhurt from the fall. She has since been adopted.

“There is no reason for animals to be treated like this. Daisy was lucky someone saw her and contacted us immediately,” Animal Services said.