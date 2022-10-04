Florida deputy, 21, killed in shooting while serving felony warrant, sheriff says

A 21-year-old sheriff’s deputy in Florida was shot and killed early Tuesday while serving a felony arrest warrant, authorities said.

Four deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office had responded around 3 a.m. to a failure to appear on a felony meth warrant, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced Tuesday morning.

The deputies successfully entered the trailer in Polk City, but shots were fired, the sheriff said.

The 21-year-old deputy was shot and rushed to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Judd said the deputy had “been with us a short period of time.”

The sheriff called the situation “exceptionally tragic,” and said more details about the shooting would be provided later Tuesday after speaking with the deputy’s family.

Meanwhile, deputies gathered outside the medical center for a procession as the fallen deputy was transported to the medical examiner’s office.