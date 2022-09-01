Florida deputies hogtie alligator ‘loitering’ Wendy’s parking lot

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deputies in Florida wrangled a large alligator that was found wandering a Wendy’s parking lot on Wednesday, authorities said.

The gator was said to be “loitering” outside the fast-food restaurant on Commercial Way in Spring Hill, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Responding deputies requested help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to capture the gator.

Photos show the giant reptile appearing to resist officers’ efforts to take it into custody.

The officers were eventually able to catch the gator – and hogtie it – before transporting it safely from the parking lot.

Earlier this month, another alligator measuring 7 feet long was found outside a middle school in Lee County as students were getting dropped off.

Officers captured the gator and safely relocated it.