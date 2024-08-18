Florida deputies dive into lake to save woman trapped in fully submerged car

Several deputies in Florida stripped off their gear and dove into the pitch-black waters of a lake to rescue a woman who was trapped inside a sinking car that crashed earlier this month.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released an edited video featuring officer-worn bodycam footage as deputies raced to pull the woman from the fully submerged vehicle in the early hours of Aug. 8.

“When a vehicle crashed into a lake, our deputies responded swiftly, knowing every second counted,” the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they found a good Samaritan who was trying to help the trapped woman. But soon the car began to sink with the woman still inside.

POLICE, GOOD SAMARITANS SAVE MOM IN A SUBMERGED CAR: ‘AMAZING’ TO SEE HER ‘LIFE COME BACK’

“She can’t fit through the window,” one deputy can be heard saying. “The vehicle is sinking completely now.”

Without hesitation, deputies ripped off their bulletproof vests, dove into the dark waters and swam out to the middle of the lake where the car had disappeared beneath the surface, the video shows.

Deputies repeatedly went underwater to smash the windows of the car until they could pull the woman out, the sheriff’s office said.

FLORIDA WOMAN FOUND IN SOUTH CAROLINA DAYS AFTER CAR DISCOVERED ON TRAIN TRACKS

After pulling the woman out of the vehicle, deputies swam her back to shore. The woman did not suffer any significant injuries in the crash or subsequent rescue, according to officials.

“This is the courage and dedication our deputies display every day to keep our community safe,” the sheriff’s office said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was unclear what caused the woman to crash into the lake.