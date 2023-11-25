Florida deputies discover dead man in car trunk, suspect with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Florida officials said a dead man was found in the trunk of a car and the suspect in his homicide was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the stomach.

Citrus County deputies opened a death investigation after finding the dead man in the trunk and the wounded suspect during a well-being check on Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a call regarding an urgent well-being check near Eden Drive, observed evidence of foul play and attempted to contact the homeowner who is the suspect in the case, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

After entering the home, deputies found the suspect suffering from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. His condition is unclear at this time.

Responding units continued searching the property and discovered the body of a dead man inside the trunk of the suspect’s car, which was parked on the property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office responded to the scene, obtained a search warrant and began collecting evidence as part of the investigation.

“Any death in our community is devastating, but it is especially tough to deliver the news that a loved one will not be able to join their families on a holiday,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation. We will release more information as it becomes available. However, thankfully, the men and women of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office who serve this county 24/7 have secured a suspect and ensured public safety.”