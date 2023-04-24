Florida deputies arrest second suspect in road rage attack where woman climbed atop car

Troopers and deputies in Florida arrested a second suspect in connection with a violent road rage incident that was captured on video earlier this month.

Peter Allen McClarin, 22, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Sunday after a brief foot chase, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said an anonymous tip helped deputies and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers locate McClarin.

The other suspect in the case, identified as 20-year-old Shaniah Faith Cofield, was arrested last week.

A minor crash led to the road rage incident on April 11 in the 9800 block of Six Mile Creek Road in the Tampa area, the FHP has said.

The FHP shared video on social media showing the man involved in the incident yelling, “Get out of the car!” while the woman can be seen punching the Chevy’s window.

The woman was seen at one point jumping on the front hood of the car while it was stopped in traffic at a light, while troopers said the man used a firearm in an attempt to break the car’s window.

Prior to the witness recording the incident from inside her car, troopers said at least one gunshot was fired at the Chevy.

The witness can be heard telling another bystander that the Chevy’s driver hit the couple’s car and attempted to drive away.



The witness inside the car can be heard pleading with the pair to call the police instead of trying to break into the car.

“You’re gonna go to jail,” the witness can be heard saying. “Don’t go to jail!”

McClarin is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and shooting at/within/or into a vehicle, according to online jail records.

