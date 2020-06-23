Florida dad allegedly depressed from coronavirus kills wife and son, police say

A Florida man who relatives reportedly suspect was depressed over the coronavirus pandemic fatally shot his wife and 21-year-old son, sheriff officials said.

Smith Rivera, 59, of Orlando, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder after confessing to a deputy in the early Sunday shooting, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

“I shot my wife,” Rivera said of his 57-year-old partner, Jodie, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivera also allegedly admitted to investigators that he gunned down his 21-year-old son, Matthew, WESH reported. The father of three had been depressed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, his sister told the station.

Rivera allegedly fired shots at a second son as well, but he managed to escape the family’s home unharmed, the station reported.

Click for more from the New York Post.