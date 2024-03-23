Florida couple’s political debate turns violent when Republican attacks his Democratic fiancé, authorities say

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

An argument between a Florida couple about their differing political views turned violent Wednesday, investigators said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in North Fort Meyers after a 70-year-old man allegedly grabbed his fiancé’s neck and squeezed, an affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital states.

The woman, a “Democrat,” called for help, investigators said.

“She (and the fiancé) had been fighting throughout the day and argued over politics because John was a Republican,” the affidavit said. “During the verbal argument, (he) began calling her a Democrat and other names.”

“While sitting on the couch during the argument, (he) held her down and placed his hand on her face and the other hand around her neck, strangling her and restricting her airflow.”

She was unable to breathe, the woman told investigators. A deputy observed red marks on the woman’s neck, which was consistent with her statement, authorities said.

The man told investigators the two of them, who have been engaged for 25 years, had argued over politics, but he denied attacking her. The incident was the second time in 10 days that the man had been arrested.

On March 10, he allegedly attacked a neighbor and brandished a pocket knife, according to a separate affidavit.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery touch or strike, battery by strangulation and resisting an officer.

He is being held in the county jail, according to jail records.