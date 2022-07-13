Florida couple arrested after child found unconscious with head in a toilet

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida couple was arrested on July 5 after a child was found unconscious with its head on a toilet, according to police.

The couple, Larry Rhodes, 22 and Bianca Blaise, 25 were arrested on July 5 after deputies responded to calls reporting a drowning and an individual’s head in a toilet, according to Click Orlando. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Knights Inn in Kissimmee.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released information to the outlet reporting that there were eight people in the room, which included Rhodes, Blaise, and six children who ranged from 5 years old to one person who was less than one year old.

One of the children didn’t have a pulse and was also breathless, and officials conducted CPR on the individual. The child was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a life-threatening brain bleed and was on life support, according to the report.

The deputies reported that another child had other injuries that were visible, including swollen eyes and blood that could be seen in their mouth. A separate child reportedly had injuries and bruises on their face.

Other children reportedly had injuries ranging from bruises to hemorrhaging to a left eyeball

Rhodes and Blaise told deputies that there was a “physical altercation between siblings.”

Conversations between deputies and nearby hotel occupants show that one person heard a “thud” from the room between 5-15 minutes before the deputies arrived.

When deputies later interviewed Blaise, she described how she and Rhodes were disciplining the children, which included “whoopings” and forcing them to do exercises, according to the news outlet.

Blaise and Rhodes were charged with six counts of child neglect with great bodily harm, according to the report. Rhodes was also charged with battery and aggravated child abuse.