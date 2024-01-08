Florida cops arrest suspect in deadly mall shooting

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for killing one and injuring another during a “targeted” attack at a Florida mall during the busy holiday shopping season.

Albert Shell Jr., 39, was arrested by Ocala police officers in collaboration with U.S. Marshals Service, the department announced Monday morning on social media.

Body camera video shared by Ocala Police Department shows them taking a shirtless Shell into custody just before 2 a.m. Monday.

His arrest ends a weeks-long manhunt, which led authorities to offer a reward of up to $20,000 for information on his location that would lead to his arrest.

Shell was wanted for the shooting that happened at Paddock Mall on Dec. 23 that left David Nathaniel Barron, 40, dead inside the mall and a woman shot in the leg.

Several other people inside the mall suffered injuries during the shooting, including one person with chest pain and another with a broken arm, police said.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with all those involved,” the mall’s corporate manager WPG said in a statement. “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority.”

Police said Shell ran from the mall after the shooting.

Shell faces premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder charges, police previously said.

A news conference is set for Monday at 9:30 a.m., when police say they will release further details about Shell’s arrest.

