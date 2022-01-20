Florida convicted felon who offered to help police arrested on multiple charges

A convicted felon was arrested after offering to help patrol officers in Miami on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Louis Lugo, approached officers around 3 a.m. Sunday and asked if they needed any assistance during their patrol, according to Kiara Delva, a Miami police officer. Officers noticed he was wearing a peculiar outfit for a civilian and took a closer look, according to WSVN.

The 32-year-old was carrying a full-duty belt, including a black firearm, Taser, handcuffs, a radio, ASP baton, a badge and flashlight. Authorities then began questioning Lugo despite his effort to help them. Delva reports the exchange between the officers and Lugo.

“Are you a police officer? Are you a security guard?” asked the officers.

MIAMI RAPPER WAVY NAVY POOH KILLED IN AMBUSH SHOOTING

Lugo responded, “No, I’m a security guard,” Delva said.

When officers asked Lugo to provide identification for his alleged security job, he was unable to do so. Officers also asked if Lugo was carrying a concealed weapon, which he denied. A concealed weapon was later found on Lugo.

Officers later noticed lights on Lugo’s SUV Ford Explorer. They proceeded to search his car and found a button that was stamped “pursuit.”

“At this time, it is a bit confusing and disturbing,” Delva said about Lugo’s proposition to help officers while on duty. “We can confirm the officers made contact with this subject and arrested him.”

“It is extremely dangerous to participate in the type of behavior Mr. Lugo has been involved in,” Delva continued. “You do not install lights and sirens inside of your car.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lugo talked to Local 10 about his arrest.

“I was arrested because they wanted to presume I was impersonating a police officer,” Lugo responded.

Lugo faces charges for impersonating police officers and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.