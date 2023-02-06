Florida cat given away by owner for being ‘too affectionate’ finds new home

A Florida pet owner surrendered her cat to the Humane Society of Broward County late last month because the cat, known as Jerry, was too affectionate, according to reports.

The society posted a video of Jerry, who was surrendered on Dec. 22, 2022, on TikTok that started with a letter titled, “TOO AFFECTIONATE!” in all caps and in blue.

“Yup that’s the reason my owner turned me in,” the letter read. “She said that I annoyed her and how sweet and affectionate I was. It was too much for her. She said I waited at the door for her and talked too much. I loved her, but she didn’t love me back.

“I’m hoping somebody will love me for who I am,” the letter ended and was signed, “Jerry.”

At the bottom of the letter, there was a P.S. that read, “I’ve been waiting a long time for a home,” with a frowny face emoji.

The video was watched 9.1 million times, as of Sunday evening, was liked 1.6 million times and had nearly 30,000 comments.

The TikTok video was put to the organization’s page on Jan. 26, and the next day there were four families waiting at the shelter in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ready to meet the 4-year-old black and white domestic short haired cat.

“His new mom saw his video on our social media pages and was here first thing when we opened the next day,” a representative from the society said on Sunday.

By 2:45 p.m., the society updated everyone who reached out from across the country, saying Jerry was adopted.

“Sweet Jerry has found a loving forever home where he can be as affectionate as he wants,” the Humane Society said in a new post. “Thanks to all of the shares on social media, Jerry’s video was seen by just the right person, and she ran to the shelter first thing this morning to adopt him. We couldn’t have done this without you all.”

The shelter had a trio of 2-year-old brothers who were bonded but surrendered because the elderly owner could no longer take care of them. Instead, the shelter said, the owner wanted the three brothers to have a life where they could be spoiled.

Jerry’s adopters sponsored the adoption fees for the trio.