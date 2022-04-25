Florida bride allegedly laces wedding food with pot, grins as deputies arrive, bodycam shows

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida deputies‘ bodycam video shows a grinning new bride as law enforcement responded to reports of a mass marijuana overdose at her wedding after she and the caterer allegedly engaged in lacing their guest’s food with pot and causing multiple bad trips.

It shows deputies telling catering staff “don’t put anything away yet” after loading victims into the back of an ambulance.

“We all have been affected, somehow, by what was put in the food,” a man, whose face is blurred, tells a Seminole County Sheriff’s deputy in video recorded at a Feb. 19 wedding and released Monday.

FLORIDA BRIDE AND CATERER ARRESTED AFTER WEDDING GUESTS GET SICK FROM WEED-LACED FOOD

“We’re trying to figure out who put it in the food, whether it was a guest or the catering company,” the officer responds, before walking across the lawn to interview the bride and groom.

The bride, Dayna Glenny Svoboda, 42, and caterer, Joycelyn Bryant, 31, have been charged with tampering, culpable negligence and marijuana delivery. They did not respond to requests for comment Monday, nor did a lawyer listed for Bryant. It was not immediately clear who was representing Svoboda.

The bodycam video shows law enforcement confronting the bride and groom after their wedding went south.



“Supposedly your food had cannabis inside of it,” a deputy can be heard telling the couple as the wedding singer is standing with them trying to get paid. “Did you guys authorize that?”

“I have no idea,” replies the husband, Andrew Svoboda, who has not been charged. His face appears blurred in the footage.

The bride is standing in the background, seemingly aloof with a smile on her face. The grin turns into a strained look and she shakes her head no as the deputy repeats his question.

At least 18 people complained of feeling high or ill after eating at the reception, according to court documents. There were between 50 and 70 guests present.

According to court documents, one victim, Miranda Cady, told investigators that she saw Bryant placing spoonfuls of what looked like a green herb mixture into olive oil for the bread. It smelled like pot, but lost its scent once mixed with the oil. She said she recognized the caterer from a prior event in January.

When she confronted Svoboda on the dance floor, the bride allegedly admitted to lacing the food and “acted like [she] should be excited as if she were given a gift.” She also told investigators she was “terrified” at how the food made her feel and showed them a positive marijuana test.

All 10 people seated at her table discussed feeling the drug’s effects the next day in a group text, she told investigators. Other alleged victims included a half-dozen relatives of the bride who had traveled in from Michigan and the newlyweds’ neighbor.

One questionable dish the victims shared in common was the bread and olive oil appetizer.

Authorities later tested food dumped on a neighbor’s lawn nearby and found traces of THC in the lasagna as well, the documents state.

Christopher Baumann, who lives near the wedding venue, told Fox News Digital Monday that his security cameras recorded an unidentified woman dumping trash on his property on the evening on the nuptials.

“We found what looked like some food leftover and stuff, it looked like a lot of dessert…salad, some kind of pasta, dumped in our front lawn,” he said.

He said he was not sure who the woman was but that he did not believe her to be Svoboda or Bryant.

Baumann and his wife reached out to the homeowners association and were told to contact police. Police referenced their video in the warrants and said they tested some of the food and found THC, the active ingredient of marijuana, present.

The gated community, known as The Springs, was built in the 1970s and is rife with nature trails and wild animals, Baumann said. He has lived there for about two years and said this was the first trouble he’s seen stemming from a wedding at the clubhouse.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever heard of anything… this is not a neighborhood that has that kind of stuff going on,” he said.