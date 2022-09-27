Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, GOP sounds alarm over CCP-linked US land purchase and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

TAKING AIM – Ian strikes Cuba as it heads for Florida’s Gulf Coast as a major hurricane. Continue reading …

COMMUNIST CONNECTION – Republicans sound alarm over China government-linked farmland buy near US air base. Continue reading …

HOSPITAL NIGHTMARE – Doctor dubbed ‘medical terrorist’ after being caught on camera allegedly tampering with IV bags. Continue reading …

‘NOT FROM AROUND HERE’ – Chicago man gets surprise when he allegedly tries to rob gas station in southern state. Continue reading …

WINTER IS COMING – American families bracing for hefty heating bills… again. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

BATTLE FOR SENATE – New Hampshire’s Hassan spotlights her push for ‘increased funding for police.’ Continue reading …

FANCY SEEING YOU THERE – Democrat says she missed vote over COVID-19 — but Instagram tells a different story. Continue reading …

SILENT ON SUPPORT – Democrats continue to make abortion a campaign issue, but remain mum on restrictions. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘NEOFASCISM’ WINNING BIG – MSNBC host makes radical claim about Italy’s first female prime minister. Continue reading …

‘EXPOSING’ AGENDAS – Parents take to social media to chat about school controversies. Continue reading …

‘REMARKABLE INCOMPETENCE’ – Larry Kudlow: Woke, progressive economics have failed the U.S. Continue reading …

‘DO-NOTHING’ – UFC’s Dana White rips media over COVID coverage. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – When is the last time you saw someone excited and pumped up at a Biden rally? Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – We live in a fake democracy – and there will be a revolution like Italy. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Democrats are desperate to demonize, slander, smear, besmirch any Republican at all costs. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Regular working people are growing increasingly fed up with establishment politicians. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SIGNALING WEAKNESS -Japanese analyst weighs in on President Biden skipping Shinzo Abe’s funeral. Continue reading …

‘DEVISE A PLAN’ – Buckingham Palace to protect King Charles from ‘The Crown’. Continue reading …

‘I’M SO GLAD YOU WERE BORN’ – Ainsley Earhardt explains why she wrote her new children’s book. Continue reading …

CONQUERING AMERICA – Why Nashville’s hot chicken is on fire. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Democrats are more desperate. 43 days away from this election than ever to distract from Joe Biden’s failures as their midterm warning signs, they are flashing brighter and brighter hour after hour. Americans of all walks of life, they are increasingly rejecting the destructive Democratic Socialist agenda.”

– SEAN HANNITY

