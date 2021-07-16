Florida boy with cancer becomes honorary sheriff’s deputy for a day

A Florida preschooler who has cancer got to be “deputy for a day” on Tuesday after his teachers and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office decided to help make his dream become a reality.

Carlton Palmore Elementary School teachers and administrators, as well as the sheriff’s office, worked to make Merrick Lloyd an “honorary deputy” Tuesday at the request of his family, as WTSP, a local Tampa-based CBS station, first reported.

“The world needs hope and goodness right now,” Carlton Palmore Elementary School Principal Badonna Dardis told Fox News in an email. “… We are so thankful that Merrick was able to get his wish and become a deputy for a day. Merrick is one brave preschooler!”

Merrick has been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatment for about six months, Dardis wrote in a Thursday Facebook post.

“When the school and community come together, beautiful things happen,” the principal said in her thank-you message to everyone who helped organize the event for Merrick.

Photos shared with Fox News show Merrick meeting various members of the sheriff’s office, receiving his gifts, visiting the sheriff’s office, sitting in the cockpits of a helicopter and plane, listening in on dispatches and more.

Dardis said the sheriff’s office “honored” Merrick with a uniform, a plaque and a “backpack full of gifts.”

“He was excited to meet Sheriff Grady Judd, the 911 Dispatchers, and the Polk County SWAT Team! Thank you for your generosity and making one of our student’s dreams come true! You are the BEST,” she wrote.

Judd shared his own message to Facebook on Thursday, writing: “Dream big, Merrick! It was wonderful getting to know you, your teachers, and your family this week.”