Florida bank allegedly robbed by woman in electric wheelchair: report

A woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly robbed a bank in Florida in an electric wheelchair and threatened to kill everyone inside, according to reports.

The unidentified woman got into an argument with a teller at Regions Bank in downtown Jacksonville before announcing she was robbing the place, Jacksonville’s WJXT’s reported.

Authorities said the woman was given cash before leaving the bank, located just a few blocks from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters. She was taken into custody a short time later.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities added that the woman never displayed a weapon, according to the station.

Authorities described her as a 39-year-old Black woman who typically uses an electric wheelchair to get around and was last seen wearing a silver and black face mask, Jacksonville’s WTLV reported.