Florida baby dies after overdosing on fentanyl, parents arrested

The Sarasota, Florida parents of an 8-month-old child who died on May 31 were arrested late last week after an investigation learned the baby tested positive for lethal amounts of fentanyl.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence near Bee Ridge Road at about 5:15 p.m., for reports that an 8-month-old infant had died.

An investigation at the scene revealed the baby was reportedly found in an unresponsive state before being taken to Doctors Hospital by the 8-month-old’s father, Nicholas Alexander, and a friend.

The child’s mother, Carissa Alexander, was caring for the infant when the baby was found face-down on couch cushions inside the home.

Investigators allege that the baby had not been checked on between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. that day, until Nicholas returned home from work.

Both parents were apprehended by the sheriff’s office.

Police took blood and urine samples from the couple and both were allegedly impaired while they were being questioned.

The infant’s autopsy report showed the baby had been dead for several hours, the sheriff’s office said, and tested positive for lethal amounts of fentanyl.

Nicholas and Carissa were charged by the sheriff’s office with aggravated manslaughter of a child and are being held without bond at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.