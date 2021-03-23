Florida baby born on 3/21 at 3:21 in 321 area code

Carter Kerr is a lucky baby, as he was born at 3:21 p.m. on March 21 in the 321 area code of Florida, according to Health First’s Cape Canaveral Hospital.

The newborn baby, weighing in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces, is a first for the new parents, Charish and Justin.

“Carter being born in the 321 (area code) on March 21, 2021, at 3:21 p.m. is unexpected and also amazing,” the mother, Charish, said in a press release. “My experience at Cape Canaveral Hospital has been great with all the nurses and all the staff.”

The hospital also notes that the newborn baby’s room looks out over Florida’s Space Coast, where people can view rocket launches after the “3-2-1” countdown.