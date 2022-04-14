Florida authorities investigating suspected human bones unearthed at construction site

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida authorities are investigating what appear to be human remains unearthed at a construction site this week.

Construction workers at a site in the 500 block of Bonnieview Road in Fernandina Beach, located in Nassau County, about 40 miles northeast of Jacksonville, said they found what appeared to be human bones Tuesday.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office shared an image of a gloved hand holding up the gruesome find, which appeared to be dirt-covered partial jawbone with several teeth still attached.

The bones would be sent to the medical examiner to determine any identifying information, the sheriff’s office said. In an update on the skeletal remains shared Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said the bones found at the construction site are believed to be “very old.”

“We have called in an anthropologist with Florida Gulf Coast University to study them,” the tweet said. “Once these bones have been analyzed we will be able to provide an update.”