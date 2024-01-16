Florida art teacher allegedly filmed sex acts with her 8th-grade student in hotel, car

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Allegations against a Florida art teacher were confirmed by more than two dozen videos depicting sex acts between her and her former eighth-grade student that were filmed in a car, a hotel and other locations across three counties, according to a criminal complaint.

Marie-Jo Gordo, 29, faces three counts of sexually exploiting a minor and federal child pornography charges, according to court documents filed on Oct. 25 and obtained by Fox News Digital.

Gordo entered a plea of not guilty on Jan. 8 via a signed waiver and is scheduled to appear in an Orlando court on Jan. 18. Phillip Arroyo, Gordo’s attorney, could not be reached at press time to comment on the charges.

She has been free on bond since her October arrest, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department told Fox News Digital.

Approximately 28 videos of Gordo and the boy “engaged in sexual activity” were found on their phones after the boy’s mother contacted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office about the alleged abuse. The Orange County Digital Forensics Unit determined the location where the videos were taken using metadata.

Before resigning in June, Gordo was employed at an Orange County school that was not named in court documents. Since then, she had been hired as an art teacher at another school in the county, also unnamed, where she taught students ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade.

The boy was a student in her eighth-grade class in 2019, court documents showed. Gordo was also his religious ambassador at the school, he told police.

After reviewing the videos, an FBI task force officer working with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the student.

The student told detectives that he and Gordo had been meeting at hotels and in his former teacher’s car between June and September 2023.

A warrant was issued compelling Gordo to unlock her Apple iPhone 11 and any other personal devices for police examination – it is unclear whether further evidence was obtained from her device.