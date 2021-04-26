Florida annual boat party leads to a dozen drunken arrests

Florida authorities made at least a dozen drunken arrests on Sunday during an annual wild boating party called the “Boca Bash” — making a return after a year’s hiatus because of the pandemic, according to reports.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrested 10 people for boating under the influence and one person for disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. Boca Raton police arrested one person on charges of resisting arrest without violence.

Other law enforcement agencies will report their citations in the next few days, according to Boca Raton police spokesman Mark Economou.

The annual alcohol-fueled Boca Bash attracts thousands of eager boaters, jet skiers, kayakers and paddleboarders to the shallow waters of Lake Boca Raton.

The Boca Bash Facebook page warned partygoers on Friday about revelry getting out of hand.

City leaders were also afraid the party could become a COVID-19 superspreader event.

“We’re concerned that good judgment will not be used,” Boca Raton Deputy Mayor Andrea O’Rourke said. “We don’t want to see our hospitals filled with sick young people a week later.”