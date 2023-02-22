Florida alligator responsible for killing elderly woman attempted to attack dog, then her foot

An alligator in Florida that’s responsible for killing an elderly woman first attempted to attack her dog, according to a state agency.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission accident report, Gloria Serge, 85, was outside walking her dog in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Monday by a retention pond behind her house when the 10-foot-long alligator crawled up from the water and first tried to attack her dog, according to FOX 35.

The elderly woman was taken to the ground with the alligator then biting her feet, and them she was dragged into the water.

While the woman’s body was recovered from the retention pond, the dog survived.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement. “Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.”

The alligator was trapped and killed by a nuisance gator trapper.

