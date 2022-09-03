FOX News 

Florida 75-foot yacht catches fire, man hospitalized with burns

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Aventura Police Department said its officers had responded to the scene of a large fire.

The Florida fire had been contained by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

“So far we have [one] person who was transported [and] is being treated for injuries,” the department tweeted on Friday.

According to WSVN, rescue crews airlifted a man to the Ryder Trauma Center with severe burns after the 75-foot yacht caught fire just before 7:25 p.m. EDT on Friday.

GEORGIA DEPUTY POLICE CHIEF ARRESTED IN FLORIDA FOR SOLICITING PROSTITUTION

A 75-foot yacht caught fire in Aventura
(Aventura Police Department)

Images of the fire shared by police showed black smoke and giant orange and yellow flames emanating from the vessel.

Palm trees and apartment buildings were nearby.

A 75-foot yacht caught fire in Aventura
(Aventura Police Department)

FLORIDA SPORTS BAR SHOOTING OVER KARAOKE LEAVES 3 INJURED: REPORT

Video and photos posted to social media captured the yacht fire, with sirens in the background.

AVENTURA, FL – OCTOBER 26: Aventura City police officers stand across the street from the condo building that has a possible connection to alleged bomber Cesar Sayoc and his mother on October 26, 2018, in Aventura, Florida.
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Some showed firefighters working, using water and foam to put out the blaze.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The condition of the injured man remains unknown and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.