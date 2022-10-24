Florida 10-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapper twice in two days, and there’s video, police say

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

A 10-year-old Fort Lauderdale girl escaped two alleged kidnapping attempts on her way to school last week, according to police in Florida.

A portion of one of the two incidents, caught on a home security camera, shows the girl running down a suburban street before she stops to catch her breath for a few seconds, only to resume her sprint.

Fort Lauderdale police say an unidentified adult male attempted to lure the girl with candy, money and other bait on her way to school Wednesday.

She refused, but he “attempted to grab her,” according to authorities. She slipped away and told investigators he was driving a black work van with possible rear-end damage. The sliding side doors did not have windows, she told police.

The following morning, he tried again, police say.

“The young girl was approached by the same male while on her way to school, this time on foot,” police said in a statement. “She immediately ran away towards the school.”

The suspect is described as a White male between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5 feet, 10 inches and six feet tall, with brown hair.

An image of the suspect police released shows he may be balding on the back of his head. He was wearing glasses and a dark long-sleeve shirt with black jeans, as well as white sneakers.

“These incidents are of great concern to us, and we need your help finding the person responsible,” police said. “Due to the circumstances, we are considering this a possible attempted abduction. If you recognize the male or the van, or if you happen to have video of either of these incidents, please call Detective Tiana DeQuarto at 954-828-6559.”