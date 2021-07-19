Flash flooding possible for Southeast, Southern Plains; heat wave continues in Northwest

Heavy rain with the risk of scattered flash flooding will be possible Monday across portions of the Southeast and Southern Plains.

A slow-moving cold front will linger this week through the area.

The Southwest is also still looking at the risk of some monsoonal moisture this week.

HEAT WAVE IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST AND CANADA KILLED MORE THAN 1 BILLION SEA CREATURES, RESEARCHERS SAY

It’s good news for the ongoing exceptional drought, but bad news because too much rain in a short period of time will bring the risk of dangerous flooding.

Meanwhile, dangerous heat continues for the Northwest into the Northern Plains. Excessive heat warnings are up for this region.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elevated to critical fire weather is also ongoing for a widespread section of the West.

Above-average temperatures, drought, gusty winds and dry lightning has been fuel for wildfires.