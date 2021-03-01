Flash flooding in Kentucky, Tennessee leads to water rescues of toddlers

Dozens of counties throughout the eastern U.S. remain under flood warnings Monday morning following heavy rainfall over the weekend that resulted in the water rescues of toddlers in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to impact the Southeast, mid-South, Tennessee and the Ohio valleys. More flash flooding will be possible as the ground is saturated, and the water has no place to go.

In Kentucky, the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department said it rescued 15 people Sunday night, “ranging from extraction [of] residents to [a] vehicle stranded in water.”

EASTERN US FACES FLASH FLOODING RISK, WARMER-THAN-AVERAGE TEMPERATURES

The department, in a Facebook post, wrote that one of its members spotted a cellphone light from a distance before discovering that it came from a vehicle stuck in floodwaters with two males, two females and a 17-month-old child trapped inside.

Firefighters and law enforcement then worked together to rescue the five people.

“Sheriff Chris Carson responded with a tractor which had a front-end loader on the front,” the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office said. “Sheriff Carson was able to get the individuals in the bucket and extricate the individuals back to safety where eventually he transported them to their home.”

“Remember do not cross flooded roadways. It’s not worth the risk, turn around don’t drown!” it added.

In Tennessee, the DeKalb County Fire Department also participated in a rescue operation in Liberty involving a truck that was “partially submerged in [a] swollen creek with 5 occupants trapped inside.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vehicle had slid off a water-covered bridge, the department said.

Dramatic images of the rescue were posted on Facebook. All five people – including an infant – were brought to safety Sunday afternoon.

Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean contributed to this report.