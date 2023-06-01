Five suspected MS-13 gang members in US illegally charged with murder in death of Maryland 15-year-old

Five suspected MS-13 members are now facing murder charges following the discovery of human remains belonging to missing 15-year-old Limber Lopez Funez in Maryland earlier this year, police say.

Ismael Ivan Rivera Canales, 20, Alexis Alfredo Ayala Lopez, 21, Jose Roberto Ramos Lopez, 22, Elmer Bladimir Reyes Reyes, 28, and Ismael Lopez Lopez, 29, also are all “noncitizens illegally present in the United States,” according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

“Since Mr. Lopez Funez was first reported missing back in late February, we have had officers and detectives working tirelessly, investigating this case,” Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said in a statement. “Our team spent countless hours following leads and conducting searches all over the county. We were all hoping to find Limber alive and well, but sadly that did not happen.”

Frederick Police say Lopez Funez was first reported missing by his family on Feb. 25.

“In the early morning hours of February 26, while conducting a search for the missing teenager in the wooded area near Orchard Way, detectives discovered a crime scene that indicated a serious assault had occurred there,” the department said in a statement. “The scene was processed, and detectives continued their investigation to find Lopez Funez.”

“During the investigation, detectives developed information that Lopez Funez may have been in the area of Gambrill State Park,” police added. “Multiple searches were executed by detectives and on April 24, during one of the searches in the Gambrill State Park area, human remains were located and confirmed to be those of the missing teenager, Limber Lopez Funez.”

Lando also said “While we know it will not bring Limber back, we hope the arrests in this case will offer some closure to the Lopez Funez family.”

Each of the suspects has been charged with first-degree murder. A Frederick Police detective told Fox News Digital on Thursday that they are all suspected members of MS-13.

The motive for the killing has not been revealed. An investigation is still ongoing.

“Following their arrest, Designated Immigration Officers within the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office 287(g) Program placed an Immigration Detainer-Notice of Action, form I-247A, on all five noncitizens illegally present in the United States,” the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said. “ICE lodges detainers on individuals arrested on criminal charges who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable noncitizens.”

“Once they have satisfied their local criminal charges, ICE will take over custody of all identified suspects,” according to the sheriff’s office.