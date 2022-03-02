Five injured outside New Orleans bar following Mardi Gras stabbing: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mass stabbing outside a New Orleans bar near Tulane University on Mardi Gras left five people injured.

New Orleans and Tulane police say the stabbing happened around 7:43 in the morning on Tuesday. Officials did not immediately release information on the number of victims to WVUE-TV, but The Sun reports there were five.

NEW ORLEANS COLLEGE STUDENT DROPPED OFF AT HOSPITAL AND PRONOUNCED DEAD AFTER NIGHT OUT, CALLING AN UBER

NYPD SUBWAY CRIMES SKYROCKET OVER 200% IN WEEK AFTER MAYOR ERIC ADAMS DEPLOYS MORE POLICE, SERVICES

The Sun reports police said the incident unfolded after someone was denied entry to the bar, and “became violent.” A fight then broke out outside the establishment.

One of the five victims was reportedly a Loyola University student who works at the bar. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The conditions of the other four victims have not been released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An afternoon update by the New Orleans Police Department said no arrests have been made, according to Fox 8, despite earlier reporting that someone had been taken into custody before 9 a.m.