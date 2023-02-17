Five California ballet dancers seriously injured in crash as police look for suspect who fled on foot

The families of five teenaged ballet dancers are begging for help tracking down the suspect of a hit-and-run that left the girls, ages 17 through 18, seriously injured.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of the Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street in Seal Beach, leaving the girls with “long-term injuries and PTSD,” according to David Kim, the owner of Premier Ballet of Los Alamitos, where the girls were company dancers.

“The outpouring of support has been phenomenal,” Kim, who organized a GoFundMe for the victims called “Los Alamitos Ballet Dancers’ Hospital Expenses,” told Fox News Digital, adding that he hopes donations help the girls recover swiftly.

Three of the dancers remain in the hospital while two have been discharged.

“As we have coached these wonderful young ladies in their ballet training for many years and currently teach them on a daily basis, all five are more than just students to us and are truly like family,” the GoFundMe states.” While this terrible accident has left us devastated and heartbroken, we know our girls are strong, resilient individuals who will overcome this tragedy.”

The crash left one of the dancers, Rhyann, with broken ribs, a punctured lung and a shattered pelvis, according to KTLA.

“I do want to get back to the studio as soon as possible, but I do need to make sure that I’m taking care of myself,” Rhyann told the outlet.

Seal Beach police are looking for anyone in the area with video footage of the crash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 18 and 20, wearing a maroon shirt and driving a gold, 1987 Mercedes-Benz 300, according to public information officer Nicholas Nicholas.

His vehicle came to rest against a bus bench outside Chase Bank, and he felt on foot into “The Hill” residential neighborhood, police said.

Video of the crash obtained by Fox News Digital shows the suspect vehicle flying through a red light along the Pacific Coast Highway and crashing into the victims’ vehicle at the intersection.

Bystanders rush to the scene and police arrive just minutes after the vehicles collide.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact investigator James Dowdell at [email protected] or 562-799-4100 ext 1627.