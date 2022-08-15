Fishermen catch rare blue lobster off coast of Maine, crustacean will live in family restaurant’s tank

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father and son recently caught a rare, bright blue lobster while fishing off the southern coast of Maine.

Father Mark Rand and son Luke Rand said the crustacean will not be eaten. Instead, it will live in a tank at their family restaurant, Becky’s Diner. The restaurant, located in Portland, is run by Becky Rand, Mark’s wife and Luke’s mother.

“We’ve never pulled one this color or even seen one to throw back,” Luke Rand, 36, told the Portland Press Herald.

He said the lobster was caught on Thursday beyond Peaks Island in Casco Bay.

Luke Rand has been fishing for 20 years and serves as a sternman on his father’s boat. Mark Rand has been fishing for more than 40 years.

The lobster was a healthy-looking male, Luke Rand said, according to the Press Herald. He and his father will take care of the lobster by feeding it fish before it can be taken into the restaurant.

The odds of catching a blue lobster are 1 in 2 million, according to the University of Maine Lobster Institute.

“It’s not something that you see every day,” Luke Rand said.