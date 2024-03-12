Fisherman hospitalized after giant alligator bites off his hand in Florida pond

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Florida man is in the hospital after losing his hand to an alligator bite.

The man was fishing in a pond in a Leesburg neighborhood when the gator attacked him, according to FOX 35 Orlando. A crew from the TV station spoke with a witness who saw it all unfold Sunday.

“While the guy was on the ground, the gator got the guy in the hand, and the two rolled,” Ron Priest said.

Priest’s wife was one of two people who called 911 for help. Lake County Fire Rescue released the calls to FOX 35, in which one of the callers can be heard saying, “Hand is gone!”

Priest said the fisherman was reeling in a fish when the reptile opened its jaws and chomped down on the victim’s hand.

“The gator was after [the] fish, and what we don’t know is if the guy was trying to unhook the fish,” he said, stating the gator ran back into the water without the fish and fisherman.

Help arrived at the scene minutes later, and a helicopter airlifted the man to a hospital in Orlando.

“It’s my understanding that [FWC] can’t dispose of a human part. It has to be sent to a medical facility, and so, in the odd chance that it could have been re-attached, they drove it to Orlando,” Priest told FOX 35.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shot what it called a “nuisance gator,” following protocol for gators that attack humans. The state agency estimates the gator who bit the man was approximately nine feet long.

“The likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only one in 3.1 million,” FWC stated in a Human Alligator Incidents Fact Sheet. Most recent statistics from 2022 show 13 bites across the sunshine state: nine major, two minor and two fatal.

Those who encounter an alligator that is believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property are asked to call FWC’s Nusiance Gator Hotline at 1866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286).