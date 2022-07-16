First white shark of season tagged in Cape Cod waters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first white shark of the 2022 season has been tagged off Cape Cod.

Working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Dr. Greg Skomal, with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, injected the tag.

“The shark was located off the Chatham north inlet and was estimated at 12 feet in length,” the Massachusetts conservancy wrote.

Skomal is seen pumping his fist in the air and screaming “Yeah!” in a Facebook video of the event.

The tags are used to monitor the shark and study its behavior.

The Conservancy’s app, Sharktivity, allows users to track confirmed and unconfirmed shark sightings off of Cape Cod.

The app shows 15 sightings and detections of known sharks like Warren and Terp in the area over the past two days.

The Conservancy notes that the increased presence of white sharks close to beaches off of Cape Cod has been tied to surges in seal populations.

Gray seals are a favored food source for white sharks and have recolonized the region.

White sharks also eat fish, squid and other sharks.