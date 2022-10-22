FOX News 

First Texas state law enforcement officer fired amid probe into Uvalde school shooting response

The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired Sgt. Juan Maldonado, who was among the first state troopers to arrive to Robb Elementary School during the shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead.

A Texas law enforcement official confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday that Maldonado was terminated.

He is the first trooper from the Texas DPS to be fired.

Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement.
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Maldonado was among seven people under a review by the department’s inspector general because of their actions or inaction during the shooting, according to the New York Times, which added he was under an internal investigation.

This is a developing story.