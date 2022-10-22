First Texas state law enforcement officer fired amid probe into Uvalde school shooting response

The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired Sgt. Juan Maldonado, who was among the first state troopers to arrive to Robb Elementary School during the shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead.

A Texas law enforcement official confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday that Maldonado was terminated.

He is the first trooper from the Texas DPS to be fired.

Maldonado was among seven people under a review by the department’s inspector general because of their actions or inaction during the shooting, according to the New York Times, which added he was under an internal investigation.

This is a developing story.