First Sacramento massacre suspect appears in court as investigation continues, more arrests expected

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sacramento shooting suspect Dandrae Martin appeared in court Tuesday on charges of assault and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with a barrage of bullets that killed six people and injured 12 in the city’s downtown Sunday.

Gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. in a neighborhood packed with bars and restaurants that had just announced last call. It may have followed a fight involving multiple people that broke out in the area, and investigators believe there were numerous shooters, according to Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester. More than 100 shots rang out, and dozens of witnesses have come forward with video evidence.

Martin, 26, appeared inside a courtroom cage in an orange jail jumpsuit and a blue medical mask, with his hair in braids. The brief proceedings ended around 3:20 p.m. PST.

SACRAMENTO MASS SHOOTING: 3RD PERSON ARRESTED

The court advised Martin of the charges against him and scheduled further proceedings on April 26.

In a statement Monday, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Martin had not been charged with homicide in the case – but noted the investigation remained ongoing.

“We will be reviewing the evidence provided to our office and making a determination of what, if any, charges are appropriate,” she said. “If charges are filed, the complaint will be released to the public.”

Police have arrested three suspects and expect to apprehend more so far in connection with the massacre. So far, they’ve charged Martin, his brother Smiley Martin, 27, and Daviyonne Dawson, 31.

Smiley Martin is a multiple-time felon who the state parole board released last month despite the protests of prosecutors, who argued he “has little regard for human life and the law,” according to the Sacramento Bee newspaper. He served half of his 10-year sentence.

He was arrested in his hospital bed after suffering serious injuries in the Sunday shootout – and when he recovers is expected to face charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a machine gun.

Like his brother, Dandrae Martin is also a convicted felon, who got out of prison in Arizona last year after violating his probation in a felony aggravated assault case in which he beat up a woman who refused to work for him as a prostitute. He’s being held without bail.

Dawson faces a firearms charge after he was allegedly spotted in the area with a weapon following the massacre, but police have said they do not believe he used his gun in the shootout.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three men and three women were killed in the incident. The county coroner identified them as 21-year-olds Johntaya Alexander and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 29-year-old Devazia Turner, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 38-year-old Sergio Harris and 57-year-old Melinda Davis.

Fox News Jiovanni Lieggie and The Associated Press contributed to this report.