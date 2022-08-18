First of 5 suspects identified in killing of NYC taxi driver

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

The New York Police Department has identified one of five suspects wanted for beating a taxi driver to death in Queens over the weekend.

Austin Amos, 20, is wanted in connection with the death of 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah, FOX 5 New York reports.

Gyimah was a married father of four young children from Ghana, lived with his family in the Bronx and was working at his job as a cab driver in Queens on Sunday morning when he let out a group of five passengers at approximately 6:30 a.m. near Beach 54 Street and Arverne Boulevard.

Instead of paying the cab fare, the group allegedly tried to rob Gyimah. Law enforcement sources told WNBC that surveillance footage shows Gyimah chasing after the group on foot, grabbing onto one of them attempting to flee.

The group then allegedly begins to beat the driver. One of them delivered a blow to Gyimah that sent him to the pavement and rendered him unable to get back up.

The beating was reportedly caught on surveillance video by the NYPD. So far, none of the five suspects have been arrested.

The additional four suspects have been described as two girls between the ages of 13 and 15, a girl around 16 years old, and another man around 20 years old, according to FOX 5.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.