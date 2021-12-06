First heavy snow forecast of the season is here: What to expect

A snowstorm moving across the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes is bringing the first heavy snow of the season.

Some spots could see up to a foot of snow with blizzard conditions. Heavy rain will fall where the temperatures are above freezing across the Ohio Valley and Central Midwest.

This system eventually merge with another area of low pressure and bring a coastal storm to the Northeast mid-week.

A secondary low developing across the South will bring strong storms including tornadoes over the Mississippi and Tennessee River Valleys.

Much colder air plunges in behind this system with wind chills below zero for the Northern Plains and Great Lakes.

Hawaii is dealing with some major weather hazards today with heavy rain for many of the islands and even blizzard warnings for the higher elevations.

Five to eight inches of rain and up to a foot of snow are expected for the mountain peaks.