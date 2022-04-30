NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Firefighters continued to battle destructive wildfires in America’s Southwest on Friday.

In New Mexico, officials issued more evacuation orders, warning that high winds were pushing the Calf Canyon Fire into new areas.

The U.S. Forest Service said Saturday that the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires – which merged last weekend – now have a combined acreage of 97,064 acres.

The flames are 32% contained, with more than a thousand personnel on site.

DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER AROUND US THREATENS EFFORT TO CONTAIN BLAZES

The gusty conditions prevented any aerial attacks by midmorning on Friday, although there were no immediate reports of new structures lost.

At least 166 homes have been destroyed in San Miguel County.

On Friday, more than 2,000 firefighters were fighting fires in both the Land of Enchantment and Arizona.