Firefighter’s body recovered from vacation getaway after weekend kayaking accident

Texas deputies found the body of a firefighter after his kayak overturned on a lake over the weekend.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Juan Chaidez was found on Monday morning at Lavon Lake in Collin County, Texas, according to Fox 4. Chaidez’s kayak overturned on the lake, and he was reported missing on Saturday.

Chaidez worked as a firefighter paramedic with Dallas Fire-Rescue for six years.

Co-workers described Chaidez as a “great fireman as a person and as a man.”

“He had friends everywhere. It sounds cliché to say, but there’s nothing bad to say about him. It’s all good,” Wes Southard said.

Chaidez’s dog was with him at the time his kayak flipped over, according to witnesses. The dog was recovered by rescuers and is alive.

The Princeton Police Department in Texas said it would transport Chaidez to the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office in McKinney, Texas.

In a statement, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said several agencies assisted in their search for Chaidez.

“The Collin County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Mr. Chaidez, a firefighter with the Dallas Fire Department,” the sheriff’s office said. “We would also like to thank all of the agencies that assisted in this search, including Wylie Fire Rescue, Lucas Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department, Dallas Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and AMR. Their continued partnership and professionalism are deeply appreciated.”