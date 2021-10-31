Fire marshals arrest suspect for allegedly hurling Molotov cocktails into Brooklyn deli

Fire Marshals with the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) arrested a suspect Sunday who allegedly used improvised incendiary devices that damaged a deli in Brooklyn.

Fire Marshals arrested 38-year-old Joel Mangel for the alleged use of what are commonly known as “Molotov cocktails,” which he is accused of having using against a deli on Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn, according to an announcement from Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro.

Firefighters, who arrived to the deli within three minutes after being called Sunday at 7:53 a.m., rapidly brought the situation under control and also provided medical treatment for a person who suffered injuries that were non-life-threatening.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life here,” said Nigro in a statement. “The investigative work from the Explosives and Arson Task Force comprised of our Fire Marshals, the NYPD, and ATF, led to the timely arrest of this suspect who threatened the safety of our communities by using such a cruel and destructive device.”

“FDNY will continue to work alongside local, state and federal partners to bring to justice those who use fire as a weapon against New Yorkers,” Nigro added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mangal is charged with arson, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief. The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.