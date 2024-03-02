Fire engine plows into Long Island furniture store, injuring 4

A firetruck plowed through the facade of a furniture store on New York’s Long Island on Friday, injuring four people and destroying much of the building’s exterior.

A store employee and three firefighters inside the truck were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, a Rockville Centre Police Department spokesperson said.

Video shared on social media shows the truck swerving to avoid another vehicle, then careening into the corner of the furniture repair shop just before 11:30 a.m.

The crash left heaps of bricks piled on the sidewalk outside the shop. A photo showed the front half of the truck inside the store.

Local officials were on scene Friday afternoon working to secure the one-story building.

The police spokesperson said the truck was responding to a call at a separate location at the time of the crash.

A message left by phone with the furniture store was not returned.