A fast-moving wildfire that sparked Wednesday afternoon in Southern California has burned at least 20 homes and injured one firefighter, according to officials.

The flames tore through the community of multimillion-dollar mansions as gusty winds whipped, but they died down overnight.

The Orange County Fire Authority said early Thursday that the Coastal Fire had spread to approximately 200 acres.

“We are currently working on putting together property damage assessment teams to start inspecting fire damages,” the agency tweeted.

Evacuations were ordered by authorities.

Orange County Fire Authority Assistant Chief TJ McGovern told reporters that the injured firefighter – who was on the line – was transported to a local hospital.