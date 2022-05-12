NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! A fast-moving wildfire that sparked Wednesday afternoon in Southern California has burned at least 20 homes and injured one firefighter, according to officials. The flames tore through the community of multimillion-dollar mansions as gusty winds whipped, but they died down overnight. The Orange County Fire Authority said early Thursday that the Coastal Fire had spread to approximately 200 acres. EFFORT AGAINST SOUTHWEST FIRES CONTINUES AS WIND, DUST IMPACT REGION “We are currently working on putting together property damage assessment teams to start inspecting fire damages,” the agency tweeted. Evacuations were ordered by authorities. Orange County Fire Authority Assistant Chief TJ McGovern told reporters that the injured firefighter – who was on the line – was transported to a local hospital.

“Communities near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe need to evacuate [due to] fast-moving brush fire,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Laguna Niguel Police Services wrote on social media, alongside a picture of burning hills.

A state of emergency was declared for the city of Laguna Niguel.

Fox 11 reported that multiple roofs, garages and patios have collapsed.

NEW MEXICO WILDFIRE SCORCHES ABOUT 275 SQUARE MILES, FUELED BY STRONG WINDS AND HIGH TEMPERATURES

Sixty types of resources were working to fight the fire, including helicopters that made water drops.

The vegetation fire broke out near Aliso Wood Canyon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach.

According to Fox Weather, winds were reported to be at least 20 mph, which helped drive a column of smoke southward toward San Clemente.

Fire officials have not said what they believe started the fire.

The National Interagency Fire Center says more than a million acres have burned nationwide this year.

Wildfires have become a year-round threat in the West.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.