Fire captain denies sharing photos from Kobe Bryant crash site: “It was horrifying”

A retired Los Angeles fire captain recounted the harrowing experience of photographing the site of Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash in court Monday – while dodging accusations that he shared the pictures with others.

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa is suing Los Angeles County over allegations that first responders shared images of the basketball legend’s remains with others after his fatal helicopter crash in January 2020. Former fire captain Brian Jordan took the stand on Monday as part of that lawsuit.

Jordan reportedly took graphic pictures of Bryant’s remains, but says he was only doing what he was instructed to do by superiors.

“I followed many instructions that day but was told ‘take pictures, take pictures, take pictures,'” Jordan testified to the court, according to TMZ.

His testimony contradicts the claims that first responders shared the pictures with others light-heartedly. Bartender Victor Gutierrez testified last week that an off-duty sheriff’s deputy showed him the pictures of the NBA all-star’s corpse at a bar.

Jordan left his job in 2021 – part of the reason why, he has claimed, is trauma from being at the scene.

“It was horrifying and what put me off the job,” Jordan reportedly said in court.

The ex-fire captain also left the courtroom multiple times during Monday’s hearing when he was asked specific questions about the day.

“Thank you, now I see intestines in my head,” Jordan bluntly said when asked if any of the pictures he took were of body parts.

Jordan also allegedly said “I don’t want to hear this drama” in response to questions from Vanessa Bryant’s lawyers.

He claimed he had no idea who the couple’s daughter, Gianna Bryant, was when asked if he took pictures of her remains, according to Law and Crime.

“I’m here because of false allegations, so please refrain from [taking] my brain back to that crash,” the ex-fire captain reportedly said.

The trial will continue over the next few days. Bryant’s legal team will call around 30 witnesses to testify.

Lakers star Bryant, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people including the pilot died in the fiery Calabasas crash in January 2020.