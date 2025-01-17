Fire at Central California power plant prompts evacuations, shut down of Highway 1

Monterey County sent out an emergency alert system warning Thursday evening to say the North County Fire Department is responding to a fire at the Moss Landing Power Plant in Central California and some areas are under evacuation orders.

The Moss County Sheriff’s Office issued emergency evacuation orders due to a fire at the Vistra power plant in the areas of Moss Landing South of the Elkhorn Slough, North of Molera Road and Monterey Dunes Way, as well as West of Castroville Blvd and ElkHorn Road.

The severity of the fire is unknown at this time but is causing authorities to close Highway 1 and to alert those in the Moss Landing area behind the plant to close off their homes, according to Monterey County officials.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the NCFPD urges residents in Zones MRY-B047 and MRY-B053 to close windows and doors and shut off air systems until further notice. Please avoid the area to allow for emergency vehicles to respond,” the statement said.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening. In the meantime, northbound traffic is being diverted at Highway 183, and southbound to Struve Road.

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at the Castroville Recreation Center (located at 11261 Crane St., Castroville) for evacuees in need of assistance.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and will be investigated once the fire has been put out.

This is a developing story.