Fiona becomes post-tropical cyclone as tropical storms force advisories

Hurricane Fiona has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, but the tropical Atlantic remained extremely active on Saturday morning.

The National Hurricane Center issued advisories for Tropical Storms Gaston, Hermine and Ian.

Gaston was expected to become post-tropical later on Saturday, while Ian was expected to strengthen over the central Caribbean.

Ian is expected to produce heavy rainfall, flash flooding and possible mudslides in areas of higher terrain and particularly over Jamaica and Cuba.

The hurricane center said hurricane conditions were possible in the Cayman Islands early on Monday.

It was expected to keep strengthening and hit Cuba early Tuesday as a hurricane and then southern Florida on Wednesday.

It will approach the Florida peninsula at or near major hurricane strength, with the potential for significant impacts from storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall.

Fiona was centered over the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Saturday, located northeast of Nova Scotia.

Hurricane-force winds, surge and heavy rains continued to impact parts of Atlantic Canada.

Hurricane Fiona was a Category 4 storm when it hit Bermuda on Friday, but the island’s national security minister said there had been no reports of major damage.

Fiona has been blamed for at least five deaths, including two in Puerto Rico, two in the Dominican Republic and one on the French island of Guadeloupe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.