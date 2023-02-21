Fiery drag racing accident in Portland leaves 1 dead

The drivers of two vehicles drag racing in Portland over the weekend lost control and crashed, killing one of the drivers, authorities said Monday.

Portland police responded late Saturday to the two-vehicle crash, involving one vehicle that caught fire. Investigators determined the drivers were drag racing, police said.

“Both vehicles were traveling at a very high rate of speed when they lost control and crashed, injuring the two drivers and one passenger,” police said. All three people were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. One of the drivers died of their injuries, police said.