FEMA head warns of 'unsurvivable surge' from Hurricane Laura, tells residents to 'get out'

Residents along or near the Texas and Louisiana coasts should heed all local evacuation orders, board up their homes and businesses and get out before Hurricane Laura makes landfall, FEMA administrator Pete Gaynor warned Wednesday.

Laura, now a Category 4 storm churning off the coast of Cameron Parish, La., is predicted to cause catastrophic damage, Gaynor told “Bill Hemmer Reports.”

“If you are under evacuation orders, the time is waning, you need to get out and take action,”he said. “Unsurvivable surge; 15 to 20 feet centered on Cameron Parish.

“This is a storm to take very seriously.”

As of 5 p.m. ET, a hurricane warning was in effect for the area between San Luis Pass, Texas and Intracoastal City, La. A storm surge warning was in effect for the area between Freeport, Texas and the mouth of the Mississippi River, with a surge of between 15 and 20 feet forecast for the area between Johnson Bayou and the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge.

Gaynor also warned that inland communities in the path of the storm should also treat it as a serious threat, as host Bill Hemmer recalled how Hurricane Katrina caused catastrophic damage more than 60 miles inland across Mississippi and Louisiana in 2005.

“Keep your family safe,” Gaynor added. “If you are under evacuation orders, take action, get yourself out. Don’t put yourself and your family at risk.”