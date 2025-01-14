FEMA extends transitional housing program for North Carolina residents displaced by Hurricane Helene

FEMA is extending its Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) Program to Jan. 25 for residents of North Carolina, according to a Monday announcement.

The program, which was set to expire on Tuesday, funds temporary housing, like hotel or motel rooms, for thousands of people displaced from their homes by Hurricane Helene.

The federal assistance gives households extra time to find alternative housing solutions or to make repairs to their homes.

More than 3,000 families are eligible for the program’s extension, according to FEMA.

The agency said people checking out of their temporary housing on Tuesday are returning to habitable homes or have withdrawn from FEMA assistance.

More than 10,000 households accepted temporary shelter in hotels participating in the TSA program following the aftermath of the hurricane, FEMA said last month, but most have since moved to longer-term housing.

Each county also has its own shelters and nonprofits to assist people who are not eligible for FEMA’s program.