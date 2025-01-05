Feds reveal chilling new timeline of how maniac terrorist scoped out New Orleans kill zone

The FBI on Sunday released new details about the travels of 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the man authorities say carried out the deadly New Years’ terrorist attack in New Orleans.

Jabbar, who authorities said acted alone in the attack on Bourbon Street that killed 14 people, had traveled to Cairo, Egypt, from June 22 to July 3, 2023, before flying to Ontario, Canada and returning to the U.S., the FBI said. Jabbar also made at least two trips to New Orleans in October and November prior to the deadly attack and recorded video of the site with Meta glasses.

This is a breaking new story; check back for updates.