Manhattan federal prosecutors released a collection of new exhibits Monday in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial – including video of a police raid on late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion in 2005.

The evidence was made public shortly before summations began in the case, wrapping up the sensational three-week trial.

The one-hour video shows Palm Beach police officers, guns drawn, entering the $16.2 million luxury home where more than 12 girls said they were sexually abused by the late financier.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL: A BREAKDOWN OF THE CASE

Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting and grooming four teens – two beginning at the age of 14 – to be sexually abused by the convicted pedophile.

Epstein’s former lover and executive assistant, Maxwell was known as the “lady of the house” who closely managed his affairs.

A Maxwell accuser, who used the pseudonym Carolyn during her testimony, said that she was one of several girls who was offered cash to give Epstein sexual massages at the house. She was paid extra to recruit other teens for Epstein.

WRONGFULLY CONVICTED AMANDA KNOX SAYS GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL GIVES ‘FLASHBACKS’ TO HER OWN

Inside the house are numerous paintings and sculptures of nude women – in addition to a black-and-white portrait of Maxwell posing with a Yorkshire terrier.

Palm Beach police later handed over their investigation into Epstein to the feds.

In a widely criticized move, then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta signed off on a sweetheart deal that let Epstein plead guilty in 2008 to a single felony count of solicitation of one underage prostitute in exchange for 13 months in jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. If convicted, Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison.