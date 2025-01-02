Feds probe possible accomplices in NOLA terror attack as thousands prep for Sugar Bowl and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Feds probe possible accomplices in NOLA terror attack as thousands prep for Sugar Bowl.

2. Is Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump hotel linked to New Orleans massacre?

3. Manhunt intensifies for gunmen who sprayed packed nightclub.

MAJOR HEADLINES

EVIL UNMASKED – Unraveling how Bourbon Street terrorist went from military veteran to cold-blooded killer. Continue reading …

TURNING A BLIND EYE – Former FBI torches what Biden’s agency is prioritizing over homegrown terror. See video …

GAVEL DROP – Supreme Court Chief Justice issues warning weeks before Trump inauguration. Continue reading …

‘DIRTY WORK’ – NY Post calls for accountability from journalists who hid Biden’s mental decline. Continue reading …

NO JOKE – Comedian admits he has regrets about old anti-Trump posts. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

‘BROKEN WINDOWS THEORY’ – Louisiana senator rails against soft-on-crime policies for fueling attacks on Americans. See video …

BATTLE FOR THE GAVEL – What to know about the race for House speaker. Continue reading …

HIDDEN DANGER – How Congress could get in the way of Trump implementing his agenda. Continue reading …

FAITH UNDER FIRE – Christians increasingly persecuted worldwide. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘NOT FUNNY’ – Dave Chappelle’s jokes called ‘dangerous’ in new Netflix special. Continue reading …

MEET IN THE MIDDLE – Dem urges party to find compromise with Trump’s agenda. Continue reading …

PUNCHLINE – Comic mocks CNN’s viewership during channel’s New Year special. Continue reading …

PAGE TURNER – Actor at center of Blake Lively lawsuit reverses the narrative on liberal newspaper. Continue reading …

OPINION

CAROL ROTH – Three of the biggest challenges Trump will face trying to fix Biden’s mistakes. Continue reading …

MARK PENN – Democrats paid the price for abandoning moderate Clinton-era policies. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

TRAVEL TROUBLE – Seat squatting on flight in New Year riles up passengers. Continue reading …

STRIKING GOLD – Rare coin worth thousands dropped into Salvation Army bucket. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on New Year’s novelties, highway history and musical milestones. Take the quiz here …

BURN NOTICE – 80s star exposes the pivotal January misstep that seals your fate. Continue reading …

SWIMS WITH THE SHARKS – This tourist wasn’t kidding. See video …

WATCH

REP. STEVE SCALISE – Americans want candid answers in wake of New Orleans attack. See video …

TOM HOMAN – I think we’ll see ISIS affiliation on both New Year’s Day attacks. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

